Decorated retired U.S. Army colonel remembered as Centerville’s ‘Mr. Americana’

CENTERVILLE – The city is mourning the death of a retired U.S. Army officer and a founding member of the city’s largest festival that earned him the moniker “Mr. Americana” before becoming a Centerville city councilman.
Lt. Col Jim Reppert was a Bronze Star recipient who moved to Centerville in the early 1970s, according to Dayton Daily News archives, and helped start the Americana Festival, Centerville’s annual Independence Day event that draws thousands.
“Jim started and took the festival from a small sidewalk sale to one of the largest events on the 4th of July, anywhere,” Steve Wenstrup of the Americana Festival Committee said in a statement released by the city.
“Jim was very straightforward in his passion about the festival, and he wanted people around him that had that same passion,” he added.
Reppert was also a founder of the Centerville-Washington Twp. Landmarks Foundation, president of the chamber of commerce and the Kiwanis Club, according to the city.
He was elected to city council in the 1990s, according to the city.