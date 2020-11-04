Decorated retired U.S. Army colonel remembered as Centerville’s ‘Mr. Americana’

Lt. Col Jim Reppert was a Bronze Star recipient who moved to Centerville in the early 1970s, according to Dayton Daily News archives, and helped start the Americana Festival, Centerville’s annual Independence Day event that draws thousands.

“Jim started and took the festival from a small sidewalk sale to one of the largest events on the 4th of July, anywhere,” Steve Wenstrup of the Americana Festival Committee said in a statement released by the city.