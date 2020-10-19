312-unit Centerville luxury apartment complex nearing completion

The Allure Luxury Apartments in Centerville. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Allure - an investment estimated at $30 million when it was approved in 2017 - is a joint venture between the Cincinnati-based business and Beavercreek-based Mills Development off Loop Road behind the Cross Pointe Shopping Center.

The property behind Cross Pointe sat idle for 10 years after the Showcase Cinemas theater closed in 2006. The site remained unoccupied until 2014, when the theater was demolished, officials have said.

Allure has one- and two-bedroom units that offer dens, half baths, in-unit washers and dryers, nine-foot ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, and quartz countertops, according to its website.

The complex features a fitness center, a pool, a social deck with fire pits and grilling stations, as well as an on-site dog park and resident “retreat” with a cyber cafe and conference room, the website states.

Units range in price starting at $1,225 a month.

The average age for residents is more than 40, Obert told Centerville City Council earlier this month.

“It is a more mature resident,” he said. “While we do have the professionals who are young in their careers, we do have very many people who are” older.

“It is really and truly a lifestyle decision,” he added.

The complex “has met – if not exceeded – what we were hoping that development might be,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said.

“It brings new families to the community that have an opportunity to see the community, to live here and take advantage of what the community has to offer,” he added.