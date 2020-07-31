Deputies arrest 3 in months-long drug investigation in Preble County

Pictured from left to right, Samantha Tipton, Erica Jones and Nathan Powers. Photo courtesy Preble County Sheriff's Office

Tipton is facing aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Powers was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was also charged with aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and also had a warrant for a drug possession charge in Preble County Common Pleas Court.

All three are being held in the Preble County Jail.