Deputies arrest 3 in months-long drug investigation in Preble County

Preble County sheriff's investigators found more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, multiple grams of suspected fentanyl and about $3,925 in cash after serving a search warrant in the 8000 block of Gratis Jacksonburg Road on July 28, 2020. Photo courtesy the Preble County Sheriff's Office.
By Kristen Spicker

Three people are facing charges after a months-long drug investigation in Preble County.

After receiving multiple complaints and tips about drug trafficking in the 8000 block of Gratis Jacksonburg Road, Preble County sheriff’s investigators did a controlled narcotic purchase from the suspects.

On July 28, investigators served a search warrant at a camping trailer at the property and found more than an ounce of suspect methamphetamine and multiple grams of suspected fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. They also reportedly found evidence of drug trafficking and seized about $3,925 in cash.

Samantha Tipton, 27, Nathan Powers, 29, and Erica Jones, 32, all of Camden, were arrested and charged in connection to the investigation.

Pictured from left to right, Samantha Tipton, Erica Jones and Nathan Powers. Photo courtesy Preble County Sheriff's Office
Tipton is facing aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Powers was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was also charged with aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and also had a warrant for a drug possession charge in Preble County Common Pleas Court.

All three are being held in the Preble County Jail.

