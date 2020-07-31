10 p.m. last-call rule approved by state liquor board; bar owners upset

He told the commission that enforcement actions should be taken against the small number of bars and restaurants that are ignoring rules.

“We do not need to punish a whole industry for the actions of a few,” he said.

Bar owners and employees told the commission that their businesses are already operating well below capacity and cutting off liquor sales at 10 p.m. will severely curtail revenues.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday asked the commission to hold an emergency meeting to consider changing last call to 10 p.m. and requiring consumption to be finished by 11 p.m.

The governor ordered bars and restaurants closed March 15 and allowed reopening in mid-May, with restrictions such as social distancing.