Developer eyes land near Wright-Patt, I-675 for development

The proposed building by Jason Woodard, principal of Woodard Development, would be located off Mission Boulevard and near more than 20 acres of Wright-Patt land the base announced this week it’s looking at leasing to investors or developers.

Gerlaugh Farm, as Wright-Patterson leaders call it, is one of two parcels the base has announced could be open to extended use leases or EULs. Such leases open federal property to investors or users for possible leasing and development. Those investors pay fair market rent or in-kind considerations to use what could be prime commercial sites.