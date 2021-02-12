DeWine appoints new Greene County Juvenile Court judge

Lewis once served as the Xenia City Prosecutor, and six years in the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lewis received her law degree from Ohio Northern University, and undergraduate degree from University of Kentucky.

Lewis currently is a member of the Greene County Bar Association, and a member of 100 Women of Greene County. Lewis formerly served as president on the Greene County Bar Association and as a Xenia Twp. Trustee.

She is now a member of the Supreme Court of Ohio Board on the Unauthorized Practice of Law and the RECLAIM Advisory Committee.