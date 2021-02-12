DeWine appoints new Greene County Juvenile Court judge

Amy Lewis has been appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine the next Greene County Juvenile Court judge.
Lewis of Xenia will assume office on March 1. She replace Judge Adolfo Tornichio, who was appointed to the general division of Greene County Court of Common Pleas.
Lewis must run for election in November 2022 to complete the unexpired term ending December 31, 2024.
“Amy Lewis has served as Magistrate in Greene County Juvenile Court for 20 years and has the experience needed to be a great juvenile court judge,” DeWine said. “She understands the job is not just about what goes on in the courtroom, but also involves running extensive programming for a number of young people who are in the juvenile court system. The position of juvenile court judge impacts the community in so many different ways. Amy Lewis’s experience and good judgement will serve her well in this important job.”
Lewis once served as the Xenia City Prosecutor, and six years in the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.
Lewis received her law degree from Ohio Northern University, and undergraduate degree from University of Kentucky.
Lewis currently is a member of the Greene County Bar Association, and a member of 100 Women of Greene County. Lewis formerly served as president on the Greene County Bar Association and as a Xenia Twp. Trustee.
She is now a member of the Supreme Court of Ohio Board on the Unauthorized Practice of Law and the RECLAIM Advisory Committee.