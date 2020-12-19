DeWine asked what message gun bill sends in wake of Dayton shooting

During a press conference about the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, Gov. Mike DeWine said he has made his position clear on bills like the “stand your ground” bill heading to his desk after passing the General Assembly this week.
DeWine was asked what he plans to do about the bill and what kind of message the bill sends to the state in the wake of the Dayton’s Oregon District shooting. The governor has previously promised to push through gun reforms after the shooting.
The governor said he will address the topic fully early next week.
“I’ll have a lot, a lot more to say about it then,” he said. “I have made my position very clear that we should not be taking up bills like that when we have bills that have been in front of the legislature for a year where we have really the opportunity to directly save lives. The one ... you’ve heard me talk about many times is weapons under disability. Police officers are asking us, mayors are asking us to dramatically improve the law in this area. We could take violent, repeat offenders off our streets, make it safer so that we don’t pick up papers or hear on the news as often about little five-year-old who’s been killed. So I said that before, but I’ll fully address this early next week.”