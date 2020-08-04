Jefferson Twp. schools first to move full semester online

Explore DeWine says decision on school contact sports coming soon

Gates said the first day of online classes this fall will be Sept. 8, with the goal of a “rigorous and positive online learning experience.” Students will be taught by Jefferson Twp. teachers via the SchoolsPLP online platform that many local school districts are adopting.

Gates said internet connectivity “hot spots” will be given to families who need them, and each student will get a Chromebook computer to ensure there’s no need for sharing of devices. Pickup of those materials is being scheduled for Sept. 1-4.

Jefferson followed on the heels of Dayton and Trotwood schools in canceling fall sports and extra-curricular activities — a move Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County recommended on Friday.

“We are hopeful that the COVID- 19 case numbers in Montgomery County will decrease to the point that we can consider other options in the near future,” Gates said.