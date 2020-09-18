DeWine reminds Trump that Dayton is the home of ‘Air Force research’

The predicted 1,400 new jobs that would accompany the command headquarters would be an “amazing” economic boost to the region, she noted.

Today, Space Command is anchored at its longtime (but provisional) home near Colorado Springs, Colo., at Peterson Air Force Base. There’s a national competition to host the headquarters of the Air Force command responsible for securing combat power in the space domain, but the Pentagon isn’t expected to make a decision until early in 2021.

The decision will come from the Air Force’s Strategic Basing Office, but it’s expected that the president -- whoever that is next year -- will weigh in as well as commander-in-chief.

Dayton advocates argue that moving the headquarters to Wright-Patterson makes clear sense. Wright-Patterson, one of the nation’s biggest Air Force bases, is the heart of Air Force research and logistics efforts. The National Air and Space Intelligence Center -- better known as “NASIC” -- is based here, as are the Air Force Materiel Command and the Air Force Research Lab, many of them with personnel who are already part of Space Force. Many other missions focused on the Air Force’s future call Wright-Patt home.

Those skeptical of the move say it would be expensive to shift the headquarters here, with a move to anywhere but Peterson involving new buildings and infrastructure.

Col. Patrick Miller, installation commander at Wright-Patterson, recently told the Dayton Daily News that while the base has the physical space for a new major command, it does not have the buildings and infrastructure, at least not yet.

“When you talk about room, that would really break down to a couple of aspects,” Miller said in an interview earlier this month. “Do we have existing buildings and infrastructure that could support them (Space Command functions and personnel), open capacities to support them with existing stuff? I would say ‘No.’”

Space Command is distinct from the nation’s newest military branch, Space Force.

In his letter, DeWine highlighted Dayton’s aviation history as well as the benefits of putting the Space Command headquarters near Air Force Research Laboratory, NASIC, the Air Force Institute of Technology, and the Air Force Materiel Command.

DeWine also highlighted the NASA Glenn Research Center and NASA Plum Brook Station, as well as the Battelle Memorial Institute.

“Ohio possesses a strong track record in populating science-rich jobs with a superior workforce," the letter said. “I also recommend that Secretary Esper strongly consider the consolidation of space intelligence activities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the establishment of the Space Development Agency’s mission in Ohio, thereby taking advantage of our Air Force research, intelligence and acquisition expertise, and our NASA Glenn facilities in Cleveland and Plum Brook.”