DeWine to send more Ohio National Guard members to DC ahead of inauguration

In total, about 1,000 Guard members will travel to DC to help federal authorities in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“Our Ohio National Guard is part of the overall defense forces in our country and has specific skills and equipment to aid the federal government in situations such as this,” said DeWine. “In addition to the Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen headed to our nation’s capital, we have an ample number of troops who’ve been placed on state active duty to support local and state law enforcement as needed here in Ohio. Violence will not be tolerated.”