DeWine to discuss inauguration protests, safety in Ohio this morning

DeWine will have a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, Ohio National Guard Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro.

On Tuesday, the governor announced that he was activating 580 Ohio National Guard soldiers and airmen to be deployed in Ohio and 200 in Washington DC to help provide security.