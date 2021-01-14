DeWine to discuss inauguration protests, safety in Ohio this morning

Gov. Mike DeWine will discuss protests planned in Ohio in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
DeWine will have a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, Ohio National Guard Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro.
On Tuesday, the governor announced that he was activating 580 Ohio National Guard soldiers and airmen to be deployed in Ohio and 200 in Washington DC to help provide security.
The move came days after protests in support of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol building turned into a riot, with people breaking through police barricades and into the building. The riot prompted a lockdown at the Capitol as Congress gathered to read Electoral College votes. Five people died, including a woman who was shot by police and a Capitol police officer who was injured during the incident.
Following the riot, the FBI has warned of possible armed protests in all 50 states and DC in the days leading up to Biden inauguration.