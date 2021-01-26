Dog license deadline extended in Montgomery County

Licenses can be purchased year-round at the Montgomery County Administration Building and at the Animal Resource Center or by electronic payment online at www.mcohio.org/dogs. A mail-in application can also be downloaded from the website and returned. Through Feb. 1, licenses can be purchased at 19 outposts throughout the county.

As of Friday, more than 31,000 licenses had already been sold, about 60% purchased online. In 2020, 47 percent of Montgomery County’s 58,000 dog licenses were bought online, according to the Auditor’s Office.

Dog license fees provide about $1.3 million annually to help the Animal Resource Center care for stray and lost animals until they can be adopted into caring homes or returned to owners, according to the county.

Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said the license fee is critical in reunited lost pets with their families.

“If your dog gets loose just one time, the license will more than pay for itself. For just $20, you can ensure that your dog will find its way back home to your family,” she said.

The Animal Resource Center helped return more than 800 lost dogs to their owners in 2020 most often through the information provided by licenses, according to the county.

Where to purchase Montgomery County dog licenses

Year-round

Online: www.mcohio.org/dogs

Auditor’s Office, Lobby of County Administration Building: 451 West Third St., Dayton, (937) 225-4314

Montgomery County Animal Resource Center: 6790 Webster St. Dayton, OH 45414 (937) 898-4457

These outpost locations will sell licenses through Feb. 1

Outposts north of U.S. 35

Brookville Animal Hospital: 506 Western Ave, (937) 833-2740

Brubaker Grain: 11597 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road, Brookville, (937) 833-4128

Englewood Animal Hospital: 589 S. Main St., (937) 836-9636

Englewood Government Center: 333 W. National Road, (937) 836-1194

Huber Heights City Hall: 6131 Taylorsville Road, (937) 554-6823

Northmont Animal Clinic: 75 W. Wenger Road, Englewood. (937) 836-4432

Old Troy Pike Veterinary Clinic: 5201 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, (937) 236-4207

Shiloh Animal Hospital: 5321 N. Main St, Dayton, (937) 278-3484

Somerville National Bank: 695 W. Main St, New Lebanon (937) 770-4888

Outposts south of U.S. 35

Brubaker Grain: 307 W. Center St, Farmersville, (937) 696-2028

City of Centerville: 100 W. Spring Valley Road, (937) 428-4730

Humane Society of Greater Dayton: 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, (937) 262-5921 (Sales only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. during dog license season)

Kettering Animal Control: 3600 Shroyer Road, (937) 371-3652 or (937) 296-3266 (call for hours and availability)

Miami Township: 2700 Lyons Road, (937) 433-9969

City of Moraine: 4200 Dryden Road, (937) 535-1102

Oakwood City Offices: 30 Park Ave, (937) 298-0400

Pet Supplies Plus: 508 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, (937) 294-7655

Robyn’s Nest Animal Rescue: 1291 W. Market St, Germantown, (937) 247-9272

SICSA: 8172 Washington Church Road, Centerville, (937) 294-6505, ext.13

Montgomery County residents can call 937-225-4314 or visit www.mcohio.org/dogs for more information.

Source: Montgomery County Auditor’s Office