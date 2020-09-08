DPS board OKs football, other fall sports to play games

Jones said the district will follow health department protocols on who gets quarantined in the case of a positive test. She also pointed out that there are compliance steps that teams must follow, or health department monitors will shut them down.

The first day of school was Tuesday, and the district’s students are taking classes remotely for at least the first quarter. Other high schools, including Fairmont and Northmont, also are playing fall sports while students take classes online.

Jones said DPS high school football teams will begin play on the weekend of Sept. 17-19. That’s Week 4 of Ohio’s abbreviated six-game season, allowing DPS teams to play three regular-season games, then participate in the state playoffs, which begin the weekend of Oct. 9.

Jones said there’s also the possibility for teams eliminated from the state playoffs to play more games against each other, up to Nov. 14.

DPS football teams will play each other during the regular-season weeks, and some will also play against Trotwood-Madison, which just reinstated its fall sports programs as well. Ticket availability will be limited and will be done via presale, not at the gate.

Jones said girls volleyball teams will have time for eight games before the state playoffs begin Oct. 19. Boys soccer teams will be able to play five games before the tournament, while girls soccer teams are looking for games, as many teams are already committed. The district’s cross country teams will be able to hold three dual meets each, then a city tournament before the state tournament.

Jones said the district’s girls tennis teams want to move their season to spring so they can have a more complete season. She said the girls will have to participate with boys teams, but said they’re OK with that.

DPS will not have middle school football this year, with Jones saying coach staffing was the major issue.