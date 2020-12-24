Coronavirus: Ohio makes own travel advisory for fourth straight week

The Ohio Department of Health recommends against traveling to any state with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher.

The sixteen states who made the updated travel advisory Wednesday are Alabama (41.1%), Idaho (41%), Pennsylvania (39.2%), South Dakota (37%), Kansas (34.4%), Iowa (33%), Mississippi (23.1%), Tennessee (20%), Arkansas (19%), Oklahoma (19%), Utah (18%), Kentucky (17.3%), Texas (17%), Missouri (15.4%), Ohio (15.3%) and Nevada (15%).