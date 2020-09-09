How this local music teacher pushes kids to be their best

What/Who inspired you to become a teacher? I knew from the time I was in about seventh grade that I wanted to be a band director. My director was a strong and amazing woman who saw my talent and encouraged me to pursue my dream of becoming a band director.

What do you enjoy most about teaching? I enjoy pushing kids to be their best. I love leading by example and watching students prove to themselves that hard work pays off. I love the life lessons that I am able to teach, just as much as the music that we make.

What is a memorable experience you’ve had while teaching? One of my favorite memories is watching my Arcanum band receive a superior rating at contest for the first time in 13 years. They worked so hard and really changed the culture of the band program. It was fun to see the shift in leadership and effort once they saw how successful they could be.

How have you maneuvered online classes and distance learning? Learning online has been a challenge for all of us. It’s hard to describe the heartache you feel as a teacher, having to be away from your students. That being said, we made adaptations and found a new normal for the situation that we were presented with. Band is such a team effort and I think we all felt a little lost without one another, but it gave the students a chance to focus on their individual skills. I tried to encourage individual music-making to provide respite from the anxiety and confusion that so many students felt in this foreign situation.

How can families adapt to be successful during these challenging educational times? Adapting to something new has been hard for everyone. But I think the transition is easier if you go in with an open mind, work to support your student mentally and educationally, have grace with your children and their teachers, and find ways to keep a consistent schedule, just like a child would have if they were in the classroom each day.