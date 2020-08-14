Educator Profile: Trotwood teacher loves interaction with students

What/Who inspired you to become a teacher? My mother and father who encouraged me and my 3rd and 6th grade teacher. They emphasized excellence and encouraged me to try everything

What do you enjoy most about teaching? I love the interaction with the students and light of joy that comes in their eyes when they see their competence and success.

What is a memorable experience you’ve had while teaching? One year Trotwood High School swept the Margaret Peters Paul Laurence Dunbar Poetry, Essay, and Art contest, winning the top honors in every category. This is a Dayton area wide contest. We even won honorable mentions for second place. Several Trotwood students have won the College Scholarship over the years. We usually have over 50 students that participate.

How have you maneuvered online classes and distance learning? I have taken several online classes. I am still learning in this area, and I want to meet and exceed the challenge to help our students succeed.

How can families adapt to be successful during these challenging educational times? Parents will have to be even more involved in overseeing that their children are doing the work. This may even encourage a further team spirit in families. One-on-one encouragement and attention from parents may give families and additional way to bond and work together. Families are great! Together we will get through this challenge and come out successful.