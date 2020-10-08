Election 2020: How many people have already voted in Montgomery County?

Two-and-a-half times the number of voters have already cast ballots this year in Montgomery County compared to the first two days of early voting in 2016, said Jan Kelly, the county’s elections director.
“It’s our third day of early voting and we are busy,” she said Thursday.
More than 7,900 ballots were cast Tuesday and Wednesday, Kelly said.
On the first day of in-person voting, 2,162 voters cast ballots at the Board of Elections followed by 1,748 on Wednesday. Voters delivered 4,000 ballots to the county’s drop box over the two days, Kelly said.
For those still waiting on a mail-in absentee ballot in Montgomery County, the next batch will be mailed Friday, Kelly said.
Overall, the county has had more than 102,000 absentee ballot requests out of currently 371,185 registered voters. The number of registered voters will rise as the county works to those who signed up before the deadline Monday.
Kelly said the county has not heard of any problems with mail-in ballots like one that emerged in Franklin County where an undetermined number of voters received the wrong absentee ballot, according to an Associated Press report.