Election 2020: Important dates ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election

Politics | 30 minutes ago
By Michael D. Pitman

BUTLER COUNTY — The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 5.

The next day, on Oct. 6, early voting begins. Here are all the important dates heading into the Nov. 3 general election:

Sept. 18: Military and overseas absentee voting begins

Oct. 5: Voter registration deadline. Ohioans can register online or until 9 p.m. at their county board of elections office

Oct. 6: Absentee voting and in-office early voting can begin.

Oct. 24-25: First of two weekends for in-office early voting at boards of elections

Oct. 31-Nov. 1: Second of two weekends for in-office early voting at boards of elections

Nov. 2: Last day for in-office early voting, all absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date. Last day for military and overseas absentee voting

Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and absentee ballots may be hand-delivered to the elections office by 7:30 p.m

