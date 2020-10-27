Elections experts to answer community questions about voting

The Dayton Daily News has formed a panel of Ohio elections experts to answer your questions and advise our coverage of voting and what will happen after the Nov. 3 election.
The panel includes former Gov. Bob Taft, also a former Ohio secretary of state and now at the University of Dayton. Also serving on the panel will be Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio; Aaron Ockerman, director of the Ohio Association of Elections Officials; Collin Marozzi, policy strategist for the ACLU of Ohio; and Kyle Strickland, senior legal analyst/special assistant to the director at the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race & Ethnicity at the Ohio State University.
The Dayton Daily News will host online discussions at noon Monday, Nov. 2, and noon Wednesday Nov. 4, with the experts. The panel discussions will stream live on our Facebook page.
Assembling the panel is part of the newspaper’s community service and commitment to cutting through the clutter and providing readers with accurate, reliable and timely information, Dayton Daily News Editor Jim Bebbington said.
"This group of elections experts is going to help our readers understand in real-time what they’re seeing from elections results next week and over the days that follow,” Bebbington said.
Dayton Daily News has printed absentee ballot applications, hosted community conversations about voting, published in-depth stories about voting machines, ballot security, coverage of every competitive local race, and how, when and where to vote.
The newspaper will continue that work and will delve into the latest on-the-ground happenings and what Ohioans can expect as the vote counting continues beyond Election Day.