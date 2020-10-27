Elections experts to answer community questions about voting

The panel includes former Gov. Bob Taft, also a former Ohio secretary of state and now at the University of Dayton. Also serving on the panel will be Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio; Aaron Ockerman, director of the Ohio Association of Elections Officials; Collin Marozzi, policy strategist for the ACLU of Ohio; and Kyle Strickland, senior legal analyst/special assistant to the director at the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race & Ethnicity at the Ohio State University.

The Dayton Daily News will host online discussions at noon Monday, Nov. 2, and noon Wednesday Nov. 4, with the experts. The panel discussions will stream live on our Facebook page.