Ex-Dayton police officer sues over ‘Brady List’

An ex-Dayton police sergeant is suing the city and police department over allegedly being placed on a “Brady List” containing the names of officers who have been disciplined or in trouble for dishonesty.
Former police Sgt. Tonina Lamanna was placed on the list with no notification or opportunity to contest the designation, which violates her right to due process and has prevented her from obtaining employment in her field, according to a complaint filed this week in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Lamanna was fired in 2017 after she allegedly lied about accessing information in the police department’s records system after Chief Richard Biehl’s service weapon was stolen.
Lamanna, the first ever female in the patrol operations division of the K-9 unit, claims she was really fired in retaliation for filing sex-discrimination complaints and a federal lawsuit, which she lost in court.
Lamanna’s new civil complaint says the city has not produced records showing the police department’s Brady List policies and criteria and why she was added to the list.
Brady Lists are named after the U.S. Supreme Court case Brady vs. Maryland that requires prosecutors to turn over evidence that might help the defense at trial.
Information that may undermine a witnesses' credibility must be turned over to the defense, including information about police officers who have been found to be untruthful by filing false reports or making false statements.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the City of Dayton for its response to the lawsuit.