Ex-Dayton police officer sues over ‘Brady List’

Former police Sgt. Tonina Lamanna was placed on the list with no notification or opportunity to contest the designation, which violates her right to due process and has prevented her from obtaining employment in her field, according to a complaint filed this week in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Lamanna was fired in 2017 after she allegedly lied about accessing information in the police department’s records system after Chief Richard Biehl’s service weapon was stolen.