Expiration date extended for IDs, driver and vehicle registrations

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Tuesday extending the expiration date for IDs and driver and vehicle registrations in Ohio.
Previously, the deadline was Dec. 1. Now, IDs and registrations with an expiration date from March 9, 2020 to April 1, 2021 will automatically be extended to July 1, 2021, according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Ohioans can visit OPlates.com for many BMV services, including purchasing a temporary tag, renewing vehicle registration, ordering a new license plate and more..
Anyone who needs to visit a BMV location can use the department’s “Get in Line Online” virtual queueing system. The service allows Ohioans to get in line virtually before they even arrive at the BMV.
Earlier this year, the expiration dates for IDs and registration were extended after Gov. Mike DeWine closed BMV locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The BMV reopened in May, but the extension remained in place so that people wouldn’t have to rush to locations.