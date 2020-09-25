Fairborn appoints new school board member

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Board of Education has appointed Katie Mlod to fill the seat vacated by Barbara Blandino earlier this month.
The board appointed Mlod during a special meeting Thursday evening. She will serve through 2021.
Blandino resigned while her husband Mike Blandino, a Fairborn High School teacher and assistant football coach, was under investigation for social media comments. After the independent investigation found he violated board policies, Mike Blandino agreed to a five-day unpaid disciplinary suspension and a reassignment from his classroom duties.
Mlod previously served on the school board from 2016 until January 2020. She said she decided with her family not to run for board again because she wanted to be more involved as her daughter entered her first year of high school.
“Life had a different idea,” she said. “School board members approached me to ask if I would be interested in coming back as I would best be able to help them hit the ground running because I’m already pretty well up to speed on most everything that had been going on and they wouldn’t have to train a new person.”
Mlod was on the board when the bond issues were passed to build the district’s primary and intermediate buildings.
“We’ve got a very important bond issue that’s coming up in November,” she said. “It would be really nice to be successful at that again and complete all the buildings that we need to have here in Fairborn for our students to be safe and successful. So if we can get that done in the 15 months that I’ve got to be a part of [the board], that would be our main objective.”