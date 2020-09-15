Fairborn board member resigns amid investigation into her husband

Fairborn City Schools Board of Education member Barbara Blandino resigned from her position, citing the best interest of the district and her family.
The board accepted Blandino’s resignation at a Tuesday special school board meeting. Her resignation was effective on Monday. The board went into executive session after that to discuss a replacement for Blandino.
The board can’t fill her seat for 10 days, but will have 60 days from her resignation date to appoint a new member, according to Ohio Revised Code.
Blandino’s husband, Mike Blandino, a Fairborn High School teacher and assistant football coach, is on administrative leave and is under investigation for social media comments he reportedly made using a school account. The district in June hired an independent investigator to look at the online comments.
Mike Blandino reportedly responded to a Twitter post stating that President Donald Trump “called Black people ‘thugs’” by tweeting back, “Just because he speaks the truth you all can’t stand it. Take your blinders off.” He also reportedly tweeted from the Fairborn High School yearbook club’s Twitter account about former President Barack Obama.
Several community members have called for both Mike and Barbara Blandino to be fired.
In her resignation letter, Barbara Blandino said she ran in 2019 because she wanted to contribute to students' education.
“However, at this time and given the unfortunate impact of socio-political events occurring in our country and in our community over the past several months, I believe that tendering my resignation from the board is in the best interest of the district — and more importantly, of my family,” Blandino said in her letter.