Fairborn board member resigns amid investigation into her husband

Several community members have called for both Mike and Barbara Blandino to be fired.

In her resignation letter, Barbara Blandino said she ran in 2019 because she wanted to contribute to students' education.

“However, at this time and given the unfortunate impact of socio-political events occurring in our country and in our community over the past several months, I believe that tendering my resignation from the board is in the best interest of the district — and more importantly, of my family,” Blandino said in her letter.