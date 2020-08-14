Fairborn firm lands $187M contract: Largest in company’s history

Peerless Technologies Corp. has won a $187 million Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract to support some of the nation’s most lethal aircraft.
It’s the largest contract in the Fairborn firm’s 20-year history, to support some of the nation’s top warfighting aircraft, including the B-2 stealth bomber, the supersonic B-1, the historic B-52 and the A-10 and A-29 attack aircraft.
The contract will help Peerless grow to nearly 700 employees nationwide and more than $100 million in annualized sales, the company said.
“We’re excited to expand our long-standing relationship with the Air Force and support these vitally important programs,” Julie Clark, Peerless senior vice president of business analytics, said in a release from from the company. “By leveraging our highly-rated experience on programs like the F-22 and F-35 and our participation in broad contract vehicles, we have brought new jobs to Peerless and efficient, effective support to the Air Force.”
Peerless said an estimated 200 personnel will provide services from financial, program and logistics management to engineering, technical and security expertise for AFLCMC, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Peerless said it will also support foreign military sales for the Air Force, U.S. Navy and 30 coalition allies.
Peerless begins work on the five-year contract in October, at Wright-Patterson, Hill AFB in Utah, Tinker AFB in Oklahoma, and Whiteman AFB in Missouri.
“It’s truly a privilege for Peerless to support the women and men who carry out these missions using the most advanced aircraft and technology in the world,” Peerless President Michael Bridges said in the company’s announcement. “These systems require cutting-edge technology and a contractor workforce truly dedicated to the Air Force mission to fly, fight and win.”
The company also recently won a chance to compete in the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) program.
Through OASIS, Peerless has won contracts supporting AFLCMC, the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Global Strike Command, and Air Force Research Laboratory, Peerless aid.
“The experience gained supporting a fifth-generation fighter like the F-22 helped our company hone the capabilities needed for this wide-ranging program,” said Kurt Harendza, Peerless senior vice president for innovation and research. “We’re eager to help support the aircraft in the fighter-bomber portfolio that are vital to our nation’s security”