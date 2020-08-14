Fairborn firm lands $187M contract: Largest in company’s history

Peerless said it will also support foreign military sales for the Air Force, U.S. Navy and 30 coalition allies.

Peerless Technologies, 2300 National Rd., Fairborn, Ohio.

Peerless begins work on the five-year contract in October, at Wright-Patterson, Hill AFB in Utah, Tinker AFB in Oklahoma, and Whiteman AFB in Missouri.

“It’s truly a privilege for Peerless to support the women and men who carry out these missions using the most advanced aircraft and technology in the world,” Peerless President Michael Bridges said in the company’s announcement. “These systems require cutting-edge technology and a contractor workforce truly dedicated to the Air Force mission to fly, fight and win.”

The company also recently won a chance to compete in the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) program.

Through OASIS, Peerless has won contracts supporting AFLCMC, the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Global Strike Command, and Air Force Research Laboratory, Peerless aid.

“The experience gained supporting a fifth-generation fighter like the F-22 helped our company hone the capabilities needed for this wide-ranging program,” said Kurt Harendza, Peerless senior vice president for innovation and research. “We’re eager to help support the aircraft in the fighter-bomber portfolio that are vital to our nation’s security”