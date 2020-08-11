Dayton company lands $95M defense project

A Dayton software integration company has landed a $95 million Air Force contract.
Tangram Flex Inc. has been awarded a maximum $95,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for software and reports, the Department of Defense said late Monday.
“The scope of this effort is to perform research, development, prototyping, enhancement, testing, evaluation, integration, transition and operational assessment to enhance and commercialize the Tangram Platform,” the DoD said in its announcement.
Work will be performed in Dayton, and is expected to be completed Aug. 10, 2025.
The DoD received 23 offers were for the project, and the contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome, N.Y. AFRL is based at nearby Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Tangram’s software provides cyber-resilience for mission-critical embedded systems used in aircraft, missiles, and many other U.S. defense systems.
West Coast tech firm Galois announced in the summer of 2018 that it was spinning out Tangram Flex as an independent business.
The company is now based at 607 E. Third St., a building now known as the Avant-Garde, next to the Steam Plant.