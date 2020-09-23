Fairborn Primary closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

School district officials quickly responded via social media that they were still waiting to receive guidance from the county health district before providing an update.

When local schools reopened this fall, there was concern that some would quickly close again due to outbreaks, as happened in Indiana, Georgia and other states. But that has not been common in Ohio.

Shannon Cox, superintendent of the Montgomery County Educational Service Center, which works with a broad swath of schools, said she’s not aware of any other local schools that have closed again due to COVID issues after reopening this fall.

Several Dayton-area schools that are offering in-person classes have reported some COVID-19 cases this month, but the numbers have been relatively low. Beavercreek’s five cases were the highest number locally on the Ohio Department of Health school COVID dashboard released last week, and a majority of schools and districts reported no cases Sept. 7-13. ODH updates that data weekly, on Thursdays.

But Cox said conversations between schools and health officials continue “hot and heavy” on how to handle two things -- 14-day quarantines for people who have had COVID exposure but have not tested positive, and 10-day isolations for those who tested positive without symptoms.

She said some schools are pushing for ways that students or staff in those categories could be able to return to school sooner.

Cox said nobody wants sick kids to come to school. But schools are also weighing the disruption of having dozens -- or in the case of the large Mason district even hundreds -- of people in and out of quarantine. That can affect students' continuity of education, families' ability to secure child care, and schools' ability to handle staffing.

Cox said the Vandalia district is concerned about families already having to deal with a second round of quarantine in the first month of school.

Worries over students and staff bouncing in and out of quarantine was one of the reasons why Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County recommended schools start the first quarter fully online.