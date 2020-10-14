Family Justice Center to open in Dayton on Monday

The Dayton Police Department’s Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence Unit will begin operating from the newly established Family Justice Center on Monday, October 19, a release from the city said. The center is the first of its kind in the Dayton region.
The Family Justice Center is a separate building from the Dayton Police Department Safety Building, which will enhance the department’s support of domestic violence victims and their families while their case goes through the justice system, the release said. The building is expected to be a one-stop location for those who have suffered acts of violence.
The building is a family friendly and child friendly environment that allows detectives to investigate cases and offer resources to victims. The Dayton Police Department partnered with the Artemis Center and the YWCA, the release said.
The Family Justice Center also received financial support from Spectrum Cable, which donated funds for video conferencing capabilities, and the Drug Enforcement Agency, which donated to have a mural painted in the children’s area honoring fallen DEA Task Force Officer and Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio.
The center will accommodate victims of felony crimes and will later expand to support victims of misdemeanor crimes as well.