Family Justice Center to open in Dayton on Monday

The Family Justice Center is a separate building from the Dayton Police Department Safety Building, which will enhance the department’s support of domestic violence victims and their families while their case goes through the justice system, the release said. The building is expected to be a one-stop location for those who have suffered acts of violence.

Explore Dayton Police domestic violence unit focuses on preventing incidents before they happen

The building is a family friendly and child friendly environment that allows detectives to investigate cases and offer resources to victims. The Dayton Police Department partnered with the Artemis Center and the YWCA, the release said.