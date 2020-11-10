Fatal shooting reported in Warren County

A Careflight helicopter has been requested in response to a double shooting, including one fatality, first reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday at 3422 Ohio 132 in eastern Warren County.
A second alert indicated one victim was a female, the other a male and that it was “possibly domestic related.”
An emergency alert indicated there was a victim with a gunshot wound to the head at the address in Washington Twp.,
A dispatcher with the Warren County dispatch indicate there was an incident in progress, but referred questions to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Barry Riley confirmed the deputies were investigating a double shooting at the address.
He indicated the air transport would be handled through Clinton County.
The location is outside Clarksville and south of Caesar Creek near the Warren-Clinton county border.