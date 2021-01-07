X

FBI, DC police seek information on criminal activity at the Capitol

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington DC is offering a $1,000 reward for those with information that can lead to an arrest in criminal activity at the U.S. Capitol. Photo courtesy the Metropolitan Police Department.
By Kristen Spicker

The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department in Washington DC are seeking the public’s help in identifying those who participating in criminal activity at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C.” the bureau tweeted. “We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6.”

Anyone with information for the FBI should visit http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Director Christopher Wray condemned the “violence and destruction of property” at the Capitol building, calling it a “blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process.”

“Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol,” he said.

The FBI is working with federal, state and local partners to investigate and find anyone involved in criminal activity.

The Metropolitan Police Department also asked for the public’s help identifying persons of interest involved in the chaos at the Capitol and is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

The department shared dozens of photos of persons of interest connected to the incident.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Photos of the persons of interest are available here.

The department arrested 68 people in connection to protests at the Capitol. One was from DC, 11 from Maryland and Virginia and 50 from other states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Oregon, New York, Connecticut, Arizona, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Illinois, West Virginia and North Dakota. Six of those arrested did not have a fixed address.

Fifty-six officers were injured and two hospitalized, according to the department.

Police recovered two pipe bombs and six firearms.

