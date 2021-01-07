FBI, DC police seek information on criminal activity at the Capitol

“Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol,” he said.

The FBI is working with federal, state and local partners to investigate and find anyone involved in criminal activity.

The Metropolitan Police Department also asked for the public’s help identifying persons of interest involved in the chaos at the Capitol and is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

The department shared dozens of photos of persons of interest connected to the incident.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

On January 7, 2021:



MPD made 68 arrests

56 officers injured – 2 hospitalized

6 firearms recovered

2 pipe bombs recovered



Unrest-Arrest Data updated daily @ 9 am: https://t.co/tO3TQDt5hv

Persons of Interest: https://t.co/Exd9oZxVoQ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

Photos of the persons of interest are available here.

The department arrested 68 people in connection to protests at the Capitol. One was from DC, 11 from Maryland and Virginia and 50 from other states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Oregon, New York, Connecticut, Arizona, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Illinois, West Virginia and North Dakota. Six of those arrested did not have a fixed address.

Fifty-six officers were injured and two hospitalized, according to the department.

Police recovered two pipe bombs and six firearms.