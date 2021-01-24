First Black woman Dayton city commissioner Bootsie Neal dies

“She was a giant in this community,” said Dayton Municipal Court Judge Mia Spells, Neal’s friend for 40 years. “She has made a footprint in this community that is indelible. The family, her friends, ask for your continued prayers at this time.”

As commissioner, Neal was instrumental in the neighborhood redevelopment efforts in the Wright Dunbar Business Village on West Third Street. Neal also led Wright-Dunbar Inc. until 2014.

Neal guided the Wright-Dunbar Business District through a crucial period of neighborhood development, said board chairman Harry Seifert.

Today, Wright Dunbar is home to many small businesses and the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, a federal park that tells the stories of the lives and legacies of Wilbur Wright, Orville Wright and Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Neal was owner of Neal and Associates, a consulting and training firm. She has presented at the United Nations and conducted numerous workshops nationally and internationally. Neal also served as the director of Central State University, Dayton campus for eighteen years and as an adjunct professor for 24 years.

Neal moved to Dayton in 1974.

There are no plans yet for services to honor Neal’s life, Spells said.