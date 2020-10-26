‘Force-provider’ for Space Force calls Colorado home

Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting assumed command of the new unit, which is mostly formed from the former Air Force units 14th Air Force and Air Force Space Command, according to an account of the event by Space Force.

There is a nationwide competition to host the permanent headquarters of Space Command, and the Dayton area has nominated itself in that competition. Some see the establishment of the Space Operations Command as indicative of what defense leaders may be thinking.

“The operational piece of the Space Force was established here Wednesday and it may offer the strongest argument yet for why U.S. Space Command should stay in town,” said The Gazette, a newspaper in Colorado Springs.

Space Force and Space Command are distinct. Space Force is a U.S. military branch, like the Air Force. Space Command is one of 11 unified combatant commands. The services — Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force — organize, train, and equip forces and capabilities to these 11 combatant commands so that the commands can perform their missions.

“The establishment of Space Operations Command adds powerful depth to our collective space combat capability,” said Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command. “Make no mistake, we are the best in the world in space. With the stand up of Space Operations Command today, we are even better aligned to deliver combat power more effectively.”