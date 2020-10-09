Space Command ‘visits’ will start soon, Colorado official says

A county commissioner in the Colorado Springs, Colo. area has told a radio station that “site visits” will start soon to locations that are competing to host the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command.
Mark Waller, county commission chairman for El Paso County in Colorado, was quoted by radio station KRDO as saying that there will soon be “site visits” to possible locations competing for the headquarters of the prized command, that could come with some 1,400 new jobs.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Waller with with questions.
Dayton and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have self-nominated to be the new home for that command’s headquarters. Other communities across the nation have done the same in what has become a national competition.
“They want to start doing site visits next month,” Waller told the radio station in a story posted Wednesday. “Plus, we have the election coming up and that could change things even further, depending on who wins. They want to whittle the number of (Space Command) candidates down to six or seven. I’m told once that happens, all bets are off.”
It wasn’t immediately clear who will be visiting and what areas are to be visited.
Waller, in the interview, identified Alabama, Florida and California as the strongest contenders in the selection process.
Peterson Air Force Base in the Colorado Springs area retains the command’s “provisional” headquarters during the search process.
Questions were also sent to representatives of the Dayton Development Coalition, which is shepherding this region’s bid for the headquarters.
In May, the Pentagon set criteria for what leaders want in a new Space Command home, inviting communities to make their best case. Immediately, leaders of the coalition and other regional advocates spoke up for the Gem City, and in July came word from the Pentagon that, in fact, Dayton met Department of Defense criteria.
Next up: A decision, which isn’t expected until early next year.