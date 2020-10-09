Space Command ‘visits’ will start soon, Colorado official says

It wasn’t immediately clear who will be visiting and what areas are to be visited.

Waller, in the interview, identified Alabama, Florida and California as the strongest contenders in the selection process.

Peterson Air Force Base in the Colorado Springs area retains the command’s “provisional” headquarters during the search process.

Questions were also sent to representatives of the Dayton Development Coalition, which is shepherding this region’s bid for the headquarters.

In May, the Pentagon set criteria for what leaders want in a new Space Command home, inviting communities to make their best case. Immediately, leaders of the coalition and other regional advocates spoke up for the Gem City, and in July came word from the Pentagon that, in fact, Dayton met Department of Defense criteria.

Next up: A decision, which isn’t expected until early next year.