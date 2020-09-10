Mass food distribution at the Nutter Center today

The Foodbank will distribute food at Wright State University’s Nutter Center today to help support those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Vehicles can start lining up at 9 a.m., but the event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People should leave their trunks empty so that allow workers and volunteers can safely and directly put food in the vehicles.
One vehicle can pick up food for up to two households.
“While times still remain uncertain, we are grateful to provide Greene County families with the food they need,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “Thanks to the support of the CareSource Foundation, along with our friends at the Nutter Center and WSU police, we are looking forward to closing out the summer with another successful distribution.”
Those attending should enter the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road. Police will direct vehicles to Lot 8.
Anyone with questions should contact The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.