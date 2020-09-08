Meal distributions to continue through December at area libraries

Free shelf-stable meals for children will be available through the fall as Dayton Metro Library continues a partnership with Children’s Hunger Alliance.
Parents can pick up five meals per child at their nearest library branch from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration is not required.
“The library has had a unique opportunity to help meet an unexpectedly critical need in our communities, and that need continues as the school year begins,” said Mandie Burns, Dayton Metro Library’s youth services coordinator. “Whether children are in the classroom or at home, it’s impossible for them to learn if they’re hungry. We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Children’s Hunger Alliance, connecting our patrons with support they need.”
Pick up is available at the following days and locations:
Tuesday:
- Main library: 215 E. Third St.
- Miamisburg: 545 E. Linden Ave.
- Northmont: 333 W. National Road
- Northwest: 2410 Philadelphia Drive
- Westwood: 3207 Hoover Ave.
- Wilmington-Stroop: 3980 Wilmington Pike
Wednesday:
- Brookville: 120 Blue Pride Drive
- Burkhardt: 4680 Burkhardt Ave.
- Miami Twp.: 2718 Lyons Road
- Southeast: 21 Watervliet Ave.
- Trotwood: 855 E. Main St.
- Vandalia: 330 S. Dixie Drive
Thursday:
- Electra C Doren: 701 Troy St.
- Huber Heights: 6160 Chambersburg Road
- Kettering-Moraine: 3496 Far Hills Ave.
- New Lebanon: 715 W. Main St.
- Madden Hills: 2542 Germantown St.
- West Carrollton: 300 E Central Ave. 45449
Distribution will not be available on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve.
The library distributed more than 155,540 meals to 15,670 children from June through August,. Individual and group volunteers donated more than 700 hours of service to the meal distribution program.
The library is looking for additional volunteers to help pre-pack and serve meals throughout the fall. To volunteer, fill out an application at DaytonMetroLibrary.org.