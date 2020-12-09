Former Fairborn police chief dies

Former Fairborn police chief Raymond Liebherr II died Sunday. He was 81.
Liebherr was hired by the Fairborn Police Department in April 1969. He retired on Jan. 5, 2001 as police chief. He was the first recipient of the Knight of Columbus Blue Coat Award.
According to his obituary, he was a member of the Fairborn Senior Center where he enjoyed weight lifting, woodworking and golfing.
His son, Raymond Liebherr III, is retired from the Fairborn Police Department.
“Chief Liebherr will be missed by the many members of the department that had the pleasure of working with him,” Fairborn Police said in a statement on their Facebook page. The department extended condolences to the members of their police department who knew Liebherr and to his family.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 with the Rev. H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with police honors will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairborn Senior Center.
Belton-Stroup Funeral Home is handling arrangements.