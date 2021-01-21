Former WSU instructor facing additional child rape charges

On July 29, 2018, police were notified of a reported sexual abuse case after a boy told his family that Varhola engaged in sexual conduct with him multiple times.

The victim said that another boy told him that Varhola did the same things to the second child, according to court records.

At that time, the second boy did not disclose any abuse, “but made concerning statements about having secrets,” a detective wrote.

Explore 2 more women file complaints in Wright State sexual assault case

After another interview with police “it was decided it was in his best interest to give him time, as it is not unusual for children to be reluctant to discuss abuse,” according to the court affidavit.

Throughout the next few years, Greene County Children Services reported to police that the boy disclosed he was raped by Varhola. In September 2019, it was again decided to give him time until he felt comfortable discussing what happened, a detective wrote.

In an interview with police in January 2020, the boy said Varhola had raped him twice and also sexually abused him at the house on South Pleasant Avenue, according to court records.

Explore Cellmates indicted for allegedly trying to tunnel through wall to escape Lebanon prison

Varhola is currently being held in the Greene County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

On Wednesday, Varhola waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and the case was transferred to Greene County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.

He is scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 case on April 12, according to court records.