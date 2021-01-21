Former WSU instructor facing additional child rape charges

A former Wright State University instructor indicted on child rape and gross sexual imposition in 2019 is now facing additional charges.
Jonathan Varhola, 41, of Fairborn, was charged with two counts of rape of person younger than 13 and two counts of gross sexual imposition last week, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.
Varhola was an adjunct faculty member at WSU from March 2010 to December 2011 and a sociology and anthropology instructor from January 2012 until his position was eliminated as part of budget cuts in 2017, the university said previously.
The alleged offenses took place between April 24, 2014, and July 28, 2018, on at a house on South Pleasant Avenue in Fairborn.
In court documents, two boys spoke to police about sexual abuse involving Varhola. Both victims were known to the suspect.
On July 29, 2018, police were notified of a reported sexual abuse case after a boy told his family that Varhola engaged in sexual conduct with him multiple times.
The victim said that another boy told him that Varhola did the same things to the second child, according to court records.
At that time, the second boy did not disclose any abuse, “but made concerning statements about having secrets,” a detective wrote.
After another interview with police “it was decided it was in his best interest to give him time, as it is not unusual for children to be reluctant to discuss abuse,” according to the court affidavit.
Throughout the next few years, Greene County Children Services reported to police that the boy disclosed he was raped by Varhola. In September 2019, it was again decided to give him time until he felt comfortable discussing what happened, a detective wrote.
In an interview with police in January 2020, the boy said Varhola had raped him twice and also sexually abused him at the house on South Pleasant Avenue, according to court records.
Varhola is currently being held in the Greene County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.
On Wednesday, Varhola waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and the case was transferred to Greene County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.
He is scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 case on April 12, according to court records.