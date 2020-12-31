Four dozen substitute teachers sue Dayton school board, contractor

Parallel, a Wisconsin-based company that operates in several states, began managing DPS’ substitute operation in January of 2015, the first time the district had outsourced that function.

In the lawsuit, the teachers say the violations occurred shortly after Parallel’s contract with DPS began — in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years. The suit says 19 subs who met the 60-day threshold in 2014-15 failed to receive appropriate benefits, then 44 subs had the same thing happen in 2015-16.

Susan Jansen, attorney for the teachers, declined to comment on specifics of the case, including how much back pay and benefits could be at stake. The lawsuit seeks “appropriate compensation, including all benefits and backpay required to make them whole.”

DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli, who didn’t join the district until late 2016, also declined comment on the lawsuit. Parallel Employment Group officials did not respond to requests for comment.

In summer of 2019, DPS terminated its contract with Parallel and hired ESS Northeast LLC as its new substitute staffing contractor.