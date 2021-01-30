Franklin man arrested, charged in West Chester Twp. bomb threat

A large group of first responders and the Butler County bomb squad flooded the parking lot of Walgreens in West Chester Twp. Friday afternoon for a possible explosive device, but no bomb was found, previous reports showed.

“A report of an explosive device was made by an individual who came to the West Chester Police Department. Further investigation revealed the Walgreens at Union Centre and state Route 747 as the location of the threat,” spokeswoman Barb Wilson said.