Franklin man arrested, charged in West Chester Twp. bomb threat

A Franklin man has been arrested and charged in connection with a bomb threat Friday in West Chester Twp., officials reported Saturday morning.
Travis Goad, 33, has been charged with two felonies, making false alarms and inducing panic. He is being held in Butler County Jail.
Credit: Butler County Jail
A large group of first responders and the Butler County bomb squad flooded the parking lot of Walgreens in West Chester Twp. Friday afternoon for a possible explosive device, but no bomb was found, previous reports showed.
“A report of an explosive device was made by an individual who came to the West Chester Police Department. Further investigation revealed the Walgreens at Union Centre and state Route 747 as the location of the threat,” spokeswoman Barb Wilson said.
Our crew on the scene reported the bomb squad sent a robot to inspect the van first, then an emergency responder entered the vehicle and exited about five minutes later and took off his protective gear.
Wilson said officials received the report around 11:45 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle and responded immediately.
Walgreens and some surrounding businesses were evacuated and the intersection was temporarily closed.