Free coronavirus testing available in Xenia tomorrow

People wait in line at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for free coronavirus testing on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY
By Kristen Spicker

Free walk-up coronavirus testing will be available in Xenia Tuesday in partnership with Public Health Greene County.

Testing will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. at the former Greene County Career Center, 2960 W. Enon Road, Xenia.

No appointment or doctor’s note is required to get tested. However, face masks and social distancing are mandatory.

The testing is open to adults and children.

Anyone who is feeling sick should inform the greeter when they arrive.

On average, test results are available in two to three days.

Anyone with questions can call 937-374-5600.

