Free mask giveaway in Trotwood today

Free surgical face masks will be given away by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery at the Trotwood Home Depot today.
The giveaway is from 1 to 4 p.m. at 5200 Salem Ave.
Only one mask per person will be given away. Face masks will be handed out at each location while supplies last.
This is the second giveaway held by Public Health. On Thursday, the agency handed out masks outside the Dayton Metro Library Northwest branch on Philadelphia Drive.
There are five other events planned, including one Friday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Road.
Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor at Public Health, said last week that the agency is planning to have more mask giveaways in the future.
“Masks are very important to help prevent the spread of COVID so we want to make sure everyone has access to them,” he said.
Public Health is trying to host the giveaways throughout Montgomery County, but is also making sure events are in areas where people may have transportation issues or other challenges that could prevent them from getting a mask.