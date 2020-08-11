Free mask giveaway in Trotwood today

Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor at Public Health, said last week that the agency is planning to have more mask giveaways in the future.

“Masks are very important to help prevent the spread of COVID so we want to make sure everyone has access to them,” he said.

Public Health is trying to host the giveaways throughout Montgomery County, but is also making sure events are in areas where people may have transportation issues or other challenges that could prevent them from getting a mask.