Funeral set for UD student who died of COVID-19 complications

Visitation for Michael Lang is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home in Countryside, Illinois. Prayers will be held starting at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church in LaGrange, Illinois, according to an obituary on Legacy.com.

The mass will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. The livestream will begin 10 to 15 minutes prior to Lang’s funeral Mass.