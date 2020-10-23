UD student dies from coronavirus complications

A University of Dayton student has died of complications from COVID-19, the institution announced this morning.
Michael Lang,18, a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences, died Thursday after a lengthy hospitalization connected to the coronavirus. The LaGrange, Illinois, native returned home on Sept. 13 for remote learning, the university said.
“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to his family, friends, professors and our campus community,” Campus ministers, housing and residence life, and counseling staff are always available for you and for those you know who may be deeply affected by this loss. Find those resources at Flyer Families under Student Resources.
The university will offer prayerful support in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception from 3:30 to 5 this afternoon. Campus community members are welcome to light a candle of remembrance and to pray for Lang and his family.