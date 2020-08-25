Fuyao has laid off 2,000 workers globally

Fuyao Glass, Industry Group, the corporate parent of Moraine’s Fuyao Glass America, has laid off more than 2,000 workers across the world this year.
“The number of employees of the company was 24,460, representing a decrease of 2,267 employees as compared with that at the end of 2019,” the company said in an English translation of its Interim Results report, which was first published at the end of June.
Fuyao said the workforce reduction “was mainly attributable to the fact that the company optimized the establishment of positions to fully explore the enthusiasm and potential of employees, improve the working efficiency of employees, boost the vitality of organizations and improve the corporate competitiveness.”
The company’s report did not provide a breakdown of where the affected employees had been located. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fuyao Glass America leaders said the Moraine plant had about 2,300 workers. It’s unclear how many workers are there today.
The South China Morning Post newspaper in Hong Kong cites Fuyao as saying “half of its revenue” comes from its business in China.
A message with questions was sent Tuesday to Jeff Liu, Fuyao Glass America’s chief executive, as well as Leslie O’Hara, the Moraine plant’s human resources manager.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has presented no WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act) notice from Fuyao since the pandemic first began to be truly felt in the United States in mid-March.
Generally, companies of a certain size are required to advise Ohio government of plans to lay off 50 or more people within a 30-day period.