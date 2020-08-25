Fuyao has laid off 2,000 workers globally

“The number of employees of the company was 24,460, representing a decrease of 2,267 employees as compared with that at the end of 2019,” the company said in an English translation of its Interim Results report, which was first published at the end of June.

Fuyao said the workforce reduction “was mainly attributable to the fact that the company optimized the establishment of positions to fully explore the enthusiasm and potential of employees, improve the working efficiency of employees, boost the vitality of organizations and improve the corporate competitiveness.”