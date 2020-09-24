GE Aviation lands $23M Air Force engine order for area plant

GE Aviation in Cincinnati recently picked up a big Air Force contract for engine turbine work.
General Electric Co. has been awarded a $23,472,820 contract with a five-year year ordering period for the remanufacture of the F108 Module 13/15 low pressure turbine union assembly, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
Work will be performed in Cincinnati and is expected to be completed by Sept. 22, 2025. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received, the DoD said.
The contract came from the Air Force Sustainment Center, at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.
Also this week, GE Aviation received the Airbus “best performer award in supply chain & quality improvement,” GE said.
Toulouse, France-based Airbus recognized a “sustained performance, strong continuous improvement and a customer-oriented approach” from the GE Aviation Avionics team for its 2019 performance, the company said.
“We have a strong collaborative relationship with Airbus that demands high standards in shipping quality product on time and consistently,” said Alan Caslavka, president of avionics for GE Aviation. “This award recognizes the entire team for maintaining a customer-focused approach, while acting quickly to resolve any issues.”