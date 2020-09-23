This company is laying off 63 employees at Sinclair

Aramark Corp. has warned Ohio government it will lay off or has laid off more than 60 employees who work at Sinclair Community College.
“Aramark has experienced unprecedented disruption to our business caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” the company’s human resources director wrote to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. “Sinclair Community College just informed us that it intends to operate with reduced employee capacity and will only need our services in a limited capacity for an undefined period of time.”
The writer, Laura Biggs added: “The event was caused by COVID-19 related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable at the time that WARN notice would have been required. We regret to inform you that all or most of the Aramark employees assigned to that client account will be or have been affected.”
Listed with the letter are a variety of affected positions, including food service workers, general utility workers, waiters and waitresses and others.
The layoffs can be seen as one measure of how many students, locally and nationally, are opting for hybrid or online instruction during the pandemic, rather than on-campus instruction.
According to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report released earlier this month, almost seven million college students were enrolled during the Summer term of 2020. That’s an enrollment loss of nearly 6% for community colleges nationally, the report said.
The Ararmark letter was dated Friday. The state received it Monday.