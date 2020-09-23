This company is laying off 63 employees at Sinclair

“Aramark has experienced unprecedented disruption to our business caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” the company’s human resources director wrote to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. “Sinclair Community College just informed us that it intends to operate with reduced employee capacity and will only need our services in a limited capacity for an undefined period of time.”

The writer, Laura Biggs added: “The event was caused by COVID-19 related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable at the time that WARN notice would have been required. We regret to inform you that all or most of the Aramark employees assigned to that client account will be or have been affected.”