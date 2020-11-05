GOP gains several wins in Dayton-area state rep races; Dem with familiar name wins easily

“Actually, I think that my experience as an elected clerk of courts and working together with multiple sectors in the community is going to be a great help,” the Kettering Republican said.

“I’ve built a lot of relationships with non-profits in the community, running a business and serving in the private sector – those experiences are going to help me a lot.”

The district that includes Centerville, Kettering, Oakwood, and parts of Dayton and Riverside.

Plummer, a former Montgomery County sheriff, returns for a second term in the 40th District after winning 65.2% against Democrat Leronda Jackson, elections records state.

“It tells me that the voters still have confidence in me and I appreciate their support,” Plummer said.

The district covers Northeast Dayton, as well as Butler Twp., Englewood, Huber Heights, Phillipsburg, Union, Vandalia, Verona, Wayne Twp. and portions of Clayton, Clay Twp., Harrison Twp. and Riverside.

Blackshear, son of the late Montgomery County Recorder Willis Blackshear Sr., gained 79.01% in a race that featured two under-30 candidates in the district that covers large sections of Dayton, Drexel and Jefferson Twp., records show

The 29-year-old Montgomery County Auditor’s Office community liaison bested John Ferrell Mullins III, a 20-year-old undergraduate at the University of Dayton.

In other races:

•Greene County voters picked a new state representative for the 73rd District.

Fairborn Republican Lampton had 56.7% over Democrat Kim McCarthy, according to that board of elections.

Lampton will replace Republican Rick Perales in the district that covers a large portion of Greene County from Bellbrook to Yellow Springs.

•In Warren County’s 62nd District, Lipps won a third term in defeating Democratic Erin Rosiello, results show.

The Franklin Republican had 74.41% of the vote, according to that board of elections. The district including the Franklin, Hamilton Twp. and Morrow areas in Warren County.

•Zeltwanger of Mason won Warren County’s 54th District, besting Democrat Morgan Showen with 61.91%, according to results in the district that includes Lebanon, Deerfield Township, Mason and Middletown.

•In the open 43rd District seat, Preble County Commissioner Rodney Creech won about 54% of the vote against former Richmond High School science teacher Amy Cox, records show.

Creech will replace Republican Jeffery Todd Smith of Farmersville in the district covers all of Preble County and areas of Montgomery County, including Englewood, Clayton, Brookville and Trotwood.

•North of Dayton, Powell beat Piqua Democrat Ted Jones to win re-election in the 80th District that includes Miami and southern Darke counties.

Powell - a Republican from Arcanum – won more than 75% of the vote, records show.

All of these results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update these results as more ballots are counted.