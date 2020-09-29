Greene County announces grants to 5 non-profits

The Greene County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) partnered with the Greene County Port Authority and the Greene County Department of Development to offer this grant program to local non-profits, according to a media release from the Department of Development.

The five non-profits awarded grants were: One Bistro, to improve the outside façade; Story Chain, to aid in the creation of audio recordings for children of incarcerated parents and autistic children; Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, to change the handicapped entryway to make it more accessible; United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, to fund the Greene County Children’s program which donates toys, clothes and essentials to children for Christmas; Therapeutic Riding Institute, to assist in the creation of a ventilation system for the indoor arena which provides a venue for therapeutic horseback rides.