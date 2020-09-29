Greene County announces grants to 5 non-profits

Five local non-profits were awarded a total of $24,100 by the Greene County Community Improvement Corporation last week.
The Greene County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) partnered with the Greene County Port Authority and the Greene County Department of Development to offer this grant program to local non-profits, according to a media release from the Department of Development.
The five non-profits awarded grants were: One Bistro, to improve the outside façade; Story Chain, to aid in the creation of audio recordings for children of incarcerated parents and autistic children; Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center, to change the handicapped entryway to make it more accessible; United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, to fund the Greene County Children’s program which donates toys, clothes and essentials to children for Christmas; Therapeutic Riding Institute, to assist in the creation of a ventilation system for the indoor arena which provides a venue for therapeutic horseback rides.
One Bistro got a $5,000 grant.
The Greene County Non-Profit Grant Program was created to aid non-profits with critical funding requests and to supplement other programs at local, state and federal levels. There were 14 applicants this year.
This is the second year grants have been awarded to local non-profits through this program. Funding for this grant comes from the Greene County Port Authority, which collects revenue from user fees associated with conduit financing for projects such as the REACH center, the Greene County Combined Health District, and PACE financing for the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
For this year’s program, the Port Authority voted to grant up to $25,000 to the Community Improvement Corporation, who was then responsible for approving projects. Funding for future years will be dependent upon revenue collected from port projects.