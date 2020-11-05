Greene County employees being sued say they tried to negotiate unsuccessfully with commissioners

Kordik works for Rogers & Greenberg law firm.

The overpayment stems from an Ohio law that says state and local government employees who are hired or rehired after March 31, 1986, must pay into Medicare for future coverage. The employees in question retired and then were rehired by Greene County after 2007, but the county auditor’s office didn’t withhold payment for the Medicare coverage for those employees until 2018, according to records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

The county auditor’s office didn’t consider these retire-rehires as a break in employment, so Medicare contributions were not withheld. IRS rules see retirement as a break in service. The auditor started withholding those contributions when the office realized the mistake.

The employees the county are seeking reimbursement from include Prosecutor Stephen Haller and Common Pleas Judge Stephen Wolaver.

“It is unfortunate that the Greene County commissioners have chosen not to negotiate or attempt to settle the matter. Our group will continue to seek a good faith resolution,” Kordik said in his statement.