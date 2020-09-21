Greene County honors 6 women with Hall of Fame award, including First Lady of Ohio

Hunt was inducted to the hall of fame for devoting her time and financial support to promote non-profit Downtown Xenia Now, getting the city an award and allowing for major face-lifts in downtown Xenia.

McCauley, a former Fairborn city councilwoman, will be inducted for her efforts in community service, including founding Operation Fairborn Cares, which supports Greene County veterans, and serving as a trustee and treasurer at the Family Violence Prevention Center.

Prystaloski is being recognized for her service on the Greene County Children Services Board, serving in city leadership positions in Beavercreek and being an original member of the Miami Valley Military Affairs Association.

Reichert is being honored for her 2019 Academy Award winning film “American Factory,” which she made along with her partner Steve Bognar, among her other successful film endeavors and teaching film at Wright State University.

All these women were selected for this honor because of their “hard work, charitable initiatives and willingness to give to others,” according to resolutions approved by the board of commissioners.

These honorees will be inducted into the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Nominees must be native-born Greene Countians or be currently living in the county for at least 10 years.

Nominations can be made at any time by an individual or organization by completing the Hall of Fame Nomination Form on Greene County’s website. Five anonymous judges throughout Greene County pick the winners.