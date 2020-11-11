Greene County nursing home employees will get COVID hazard pay

“I’m really proud of the staff at the Greenewood Manor. They’ve done a wonderful job trying to keep the virus out of the facility and did for a very long time. Unfortunately this virus is relentless,” Huddleson said. “We’re asking staff to put themselves in harm’s way and hopefully this recognizes the extraordinary efforts they’re taking at work.”

Greenewood Manor has been on the cautious side, Huddleson said. The facility does not allow in-person visitation even though Gov. Mike DeWine cleared assisted living facilities to do so in late September.

There are currently 44 people living at Greenewood Manor, Huddleson said. Greenewood Manor is Medicare and Medicaid certified.