Greene County nursing home employees will get COVID hazard pay

Employees at Greenewood Manor will be paid $5 extra an hour for their work with COVID-19patients.
The Greene County commissioners approved the hazard pay for the nursing home employees at their meeting on Tuesday.
Greenewood Manor, the county’s supportive living and respite care facility, has had seven residents and five employees test positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks. Greenewood Manor is located at 711 Dayton-Xenia Road in Xenia.
Residents and employees are now being tested for the coronavirus twice a week. As of Tuesday, Greenewood Manor was waiting for results from tests taken on Friday.
Greenewood Manor has had to create a COVID unit and anyone working the unit will get the hazard pay, said Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson. The pay will be effective as of Oct. 26. The hazard pay will come from CARES Act funds that had been dedicated to Greenewood Manor.
“I’m really proud of the staff at the Greenewood Manor. They’ve done a wonderful job trying to keep the virus out of the facility and did for a very long time. Unfortunately this virus is relentless,” Huddleson said. “We’re asking staff to put themselves in harm’s way and hopefully this recognizes the extraordinary efforts they’re taking at work.”
Greenewood Manor has been on the cautious side, Huddleson said. The facility does not allow in-person visitation even though Gov. Mike DeWine cleared assisted living facilities to do so in late September.
There are currently 44 people living at Greenewood Manor, Huddleson said. Greenewood Manor is Medicare and Medicaid certified.